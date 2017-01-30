Islamabad: The teaching and non-teaching staff members of Islamabad government schools and colleges have threatened to shut their respective campuses over non-resolution of their problems.

The threat was issued during a meeting of the Federation of All Educational Association of Islamabad here with central convener of the federation Sagheer Ahmad Mirani in the chair. Also in attendance were Federal Schools Head Teachers Association president Ghulam Sarwar Arain, Federal Government College Teachers Association president Malik Ameer Khan, Non-Teaching Staff Welfare Association president Sardar Muhamamd Siddique, Central Academic Staff Association of Islamabad Model Colleges president Rasheed Khan and representatives of the model schools’ non-teaching employees.

The participants complained the Capital Administration and Development Division overseeing the city’s government educational institutions had miserably failed to address the teachers’ problems.

They decided that a request would soon be put up to the state minister for CADD, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, to take corrective measures and if the needful wasn’t done in a month’s time, then the city’s educational institutions would be locked.

On the occasion, Sagheer Mirani regretted that the millions of rupees were being on the schools’ renovation and beautification but the authorities didn’t pay attention to the plight of their teaching staff members. He said there would be no educational reforms in the city until the welfare of teachers was ensured.

0



0







Locking of schools threatened over teachers’ problems was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 30, 2017 and was last updated on January 30, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182634-Locking-of-schools-threatened-over-teachers-problems/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Locking of schools threatened over teachers’ problems" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182634-Locking-of-schools-threatened-over-teachers-problems.