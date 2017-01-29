Seminar on Chaudhry Rehmat Ali

Islamabad

Chaudhry Rahmat Ali has an unparalleled and historic role in Pakistan movement on number of counts. He was the first to conceive, carve, craft and coin the name for our homeland. And that too some 14 and half years earlier than its actualisation. Similarly, he was the only person, who gave the comprehensive idea of separate Muslim nationhood as early as in 1915, But above all, his role at a very crucial moment of our history that is in 1933 appears to be entrusted upon him by the divine forces as he himself narrated in his book, “Pakistan Fatherland of Pak – people.” He fulfilled that duty with full devotion, complete sincerity and vision, thus paving the way forward for creations of a separate Muslim country in South Asia.

These views were expressed by Maiza Hameed, Parliamentary Secretary for CADD, while speaking as a chief guest in a seminar organised by Pakistan National Movement at Islamabad Model School, G-6/2. The seminar was presided over by M. Yousuf Aziz, President PNM, whereas School Principal Amina Shafique, Prof. Asima Saleem of Viqar in Nisa College, Sufi Nazir Tabassum, General Secretary, PNM and students of various classes spoke extensively about the person and services of Ch. Rahmat Ali. Responding to various demands of the incumbent principal for the repair, maintenance and improvement of her school, Maiza Hameed lauded the initiative taken by Ms. Maryam Nawaz and being monitored by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif himself to provide required facilities to the all federal educational institutions including ISMSG, G-6/2. She said that the school will soon get transport and its infrastructure will also be taken care of.

Speaking on the occasion M. Yousuf Aziz said that the nations are judged by the way, they treat their heroes. Those nations who had respected, honoured and followed the foot prints of their honest and selfless leadership, had prospered and progressed manifold. While, who ignored and defied the intellectual, financial and social integrity, truthfulness and dedicated services of their leaders of high repute proved themselves nothing but a scar on their collective image within and around the world. It is therefore pertinent to explore, as what sort of examples, we are setting for our future generations. He said that the personality of late Ch. Rahmat Ali was the pole star on the horizon of the / creation and freedom of our beloved homeland. Hence along with our other stalwarts and role models like Allama Muhammad Iqbal, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the services of the originator of comprehensive idea of should also be given his due status in our national narrative.

