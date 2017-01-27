Briefs

Tehsil councillor granted bail

By our correspondent

MANSEHRA: The district and sessions judge on Thursday set free a tehsil councillor on bail who was arrested for allegedly threatening the staff of a mining company in Oghi.“This is my only fault that I have no strong backing as I belong to a poor family. I am being punished for raising voice against influential mafia,” Munir Khan told a press conference after his release.Police arrested Tehsil Councillor Munir Hussain last week after the management of Indus Mining Company lodged first information report (FIR) against him.The judge Mohammad Hussain ordered his release on bail after hearing counsels from both sides.

Qandeel’s father booked for deviating from given evidence

MULTAN: Father of allegedly slain model Qandeel has been booked in Qandeel Baloch murder case. According to media reports, the police Thursday registered a case against Azeem after he deviated from given evidence against the accused Aslam Shaheen during the course of hearing of the murder case. The accused Aslam Shaheen was nominated in murder case of Qandeel Baloch under Section 109 on the request of Azeem. However, Azeem father of Qandeel declined to record evidence against Aslam Shaheen during the hearing of the case. The police have also set up teams to arrest the accused person.

PTI fighting war constitutionally, says Sarwar

By our correspondent

LAHORE: PTI leader Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said they are fighting the war for change in a constitutional, democratic and legal way. In a statement issued on Thursday, he said PTI had not made any unconstitutional demand and it would also not be made in future as well. He said injustice and corruption should be eradicated to make the country prosperous . All institutions, including police, FBR and NAB should be given autonomy, he stressed. The war being fought under the leadership of Imran Khan will succeed, he added

Four rickshaws struck by lightning

By our correspondent

LAHORE: Four rickshaws were damaged after being struck by lightning in Kot Khawaja Saeed Gujarpura on Thursday. It was reported that four rickshaws parked in a parking stand in Kot Khawaja Saeed were caught by fire after being hit by lightning. Meanwhile, a fire broke out in a house in Moochi Gate area. Cause of fire was said to be short circuit. Upon being informed, the firefighters rushed the scene and doused the flames after hectic efforts.

Man killed in Swabi firing

By our correspondent

SWABI: A man allegedly killed his father-in-law and injured three other relatives of his wife over a domestic dispute here on Thursday, police said. They said that one Naveed Bahadur allegedly killed his father-in-law and injured his mother-in-law, brother-in-law and wife of another brother-in-law in Shamansoor village. Mahaz Muhammad told police that their brother-in-law, Naveed, forced his way into his house and opened indiscriminate fire, killing his father Israr Muhammad.

Girl killed

By our correspondent

LAHORE: An eight year-old girl was killed by a speeding bike in the Baghbanpura area on Thursday. The victim was identified as Nadia, daughter of Habib Khan of Ali Park, Ahmad Town. The victim was playing outside her house when a rashly driven bike hit her, resulting into fatal injuries to her. She was rushed to a local hospital where she was pronounced brought dead.

