Dr Rasul Jan bids adieu to UoP

PESHAWAR: Getting a mega project of Rs800 million for strengthening the university approved from the Higher Education Commission on the very last day of his four-year tenure as Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Rasul Jan Tuesday bid farewell to the University of Peshawar as a satisfied man.

“I am a lucky man to complete my tenure at this prestigious office with honour. Making it to this office was my dream and leaving it with grace is like completion of the dream,” Dr Rasul Jan told The News on his last day in the office. Dr Jan had a busy last day. Faculty members, administrative officers of the university and even students continued to visit his office for a farewell meeting. Besides, entertaining the guests, the vice-chancellor was continuously signing different files.

Pointing to the wall filled with portraits of former vice-chancellors of the university, he said he felt proud while looking at those men of great honour. “Even among them several failed to complete their tenures and they were removed from the office, while I was awarded with Sitara-e-Imtiaz,” he said.

About his achievements, the vice-chancellor said that the approval of the mega project for strengthening the university was no doubt a milestone achievement. The project has three main components including up-gradation of the university laboratories, complete revamping of the central library and establishment of business incubation centre.

He said that during his tenure, he strived hard to restore the prestige of this greatest seat of learning of the province and he succeeded in doing so to a great extent.

Dr Jan was of the opinion that the quality of degrees and graduates had improved a lot. Though still much more improvement was required. Abandoning the evening shift was also a bold and good step, which provided the faculty members more time to focus attention on their students.

The evening shift had brought with it a number of ills. The students enrolled in evening shift had no boarding facility and the private hostels had made mushroom growth wherefrom countless complaints were emerging.

Financial reforms were also made in the university and private funds of the department were abolished. Infrastructure development was also made. Separate building for peace and conflict studies has already been made and another building for criminology centre was under construction. However, he remarked that much more had to be done. About his feelings, while leaving the office, he said he was quite satisfied.

Dr Jan said he has already shifted to his private home and submitted all the official goods to the university. He said he has no regrets while leaving the office. “Look, everything has to end one day. It is good for one to be alive and healthy,” he remarked.

