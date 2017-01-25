Pakistan has a large number of ancient sites and historical buildings, each has a unique story to tell about the country’s history. Unfortunately, the country’s cultural heritage is under threat because of the government’s negligence and lack of interest to conserve the sites. These historical sites are a gateway to our past and it is our responsibility to conserve these places so that the country’s future generations can learn about our history and identity.

In the same way, the government is requested to protect these sites and save them from deterioration. On a side note, these buildings are not only our nation’s pride, but they do have potential to contribute to the country’s tourism industry.

Mariam Mukhtar

Islamabad

