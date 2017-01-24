Briefs

Anti-polio campaign launched in Jamrud

By our correspondent

BARA: Additional Chief Secretary Fata Fida Muhammad Wazir on Mondayinaugurated anti-polio campaign by administering vaccine to children at the Civil Hospital in Jamrud tehsil in Khyber Agency. MNA from Khyber Shahjee Gul Afridi, Khyber Agency Political Agent Khalid Mehmood and local elders were present on the occasion.After inauguration the anti-polio drive, ACS Fata visited the wards of the hospital and inquired about the availability of facilities. To a question, he said the internally displaced persons of Tirah valley would soon be sent back.

Two robbers killed in Lahore encounter

By our correspondent

LAHORE: Two suspected robbers involved in heinous crimes and over 50 dacoities were killed in an encounter in Iqbal Town in the wee hours of Monday. The suspects were later identified as Muhammad Bilal and Muhammad Javed alias Jaidi, residents of Kasur and Sanda Kalan, respectively. When police checked their record from the Crime Registration Office, they were found to be involved in at least 50 bids of robbery and theft. They had also shot dead a police constable identified as Imran Sarwar in an encounter near Moon Market. They had also shot at and injured an assistant sub-inspector in Sheikhpura.

PTI to end corruption, says Sarwar

By our correspondent

LAHORE: Former governor of Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf is committed to eradicating corruption at all costs. In a statement issued on Monday, he said terrorism and corruption were the two faces of the same coin and the whole nation expected justice from the Supreme Court.

Teachers to hold protest today outside Punjab PA

By our correspondent

LAHORE: United Teachers Council (UTC) Punjab will hold a protest demonstration against the Schools Department outside Punjab Assembly on Tuesday (today). According to a press release, the teachers started reaching the provincial metropolis from different parts of the province. They expressed concerns over handing over of public schools to Daanish Schools Authority in the name of centres of excellence. The schoolteachers are also critical of the recently established District Education Authorities and failure to upgrade teachers.

Rajwana condoles with Justice Abid Aziz

By our correspondent

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana on Monday went to the residence of Lahore High Court Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh and expressed condolences on the death of his mother. He offered Fateha for the departed soul.

Girl kidnapped in TT Singh

By our corresponden

TOBA TEK SINGH: A girl was kidnapped from Chak 55/GB, Tukra, on Monday.Imtiaz Ahmad told police that accused Murad and his accomplices entered his house and abducted his niece (K). Kamalia Sadr police have registered a case against five accused under Section 365-B of the PPC.

Outgoing WHO chief honoured

By our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Dr. Michel Thieren, who completes his tenure in Pakistan as country head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) was honoured at a special ceremony arranged by the Ministry of National Health Services here Monday. The ceremony was participated by high-ranking officials and heads of international agencies based in Pakistan.

Journalist dies, two hurt in road accident

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Press Club Member Council Sahar Abbasi died and Vice President Press Club Ahmad Tahir and photographer Farakh Awan were seriously injured when a tractor trolley hit their car on Monday. The journalists were returning to Faisalabad from Islamabad when a speeding tractor trolley hit their car from behind on Faisalabad-Pindi Bhattian Road. Sahar Abbasi succumbed to injuries on the spot, while two other sustained serious injuries. The trolley driver fled from the scene. The police have reached the spot and shifted the deceased and injured to Allied Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Fake CJP to be presented in court today

ISLAMABAD: A swindler named Naeem Bokhari, who was arrested for pretending himself as fake chief justice, would be presented before the court today (Tuesday). A person impersonating chief justice of Pakistan was on Saturday arrested outside Supreme Court of Pakistan. According to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) the cyber-crime wing arrested the impersonator. FIA sources said that the impersonator was an employee at Law Ministry.

Pak woman becomes council chief in Belgium

Monitoring report

BRUSSELS: A 34-year-old Pakistani-origin woman has been appointed president of the Municipal Council of Ostend in Belgium's West Flanders province. Hina Bhatti, whose parents arrived in Belgium 40 years ago from Pakistan, had worked for a year in the cabinet of then Secretary of State Bart Tommelein. The liberal politician was born and raised in Ostend, Geo TV reported Monday. "I don't mind when people talk about my roots. I have many contacts within the different communities. We have an open house where everybody is welcome," Hina told Geo TV.

