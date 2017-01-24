Our aim is to promote Pakistan’s image through sports: Javed Afridi

Jang Group and Peshawar Zalmi to work together

ISLAMABAD: The Jang Media Group has joined hands with Peshawar Zalmi with a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by officials of the two sides here on Monday.

According to the MoU, the country’s largest media network will promote the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise for the next 10 years.

Jang Group’s Sarmad Ali and Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi signed the agreement of promotion and cooperation.

“The Jang Media Group feels proud to be associated with Peshawar Zalmi. Jang being the largest media group in the country will help highlight the franchise’s efforts in promoting sports. Hopefully, the joint venture will meet instant success,” Sarmad Ali said.

He announced that Jang would soon start its publication from Peshawar.

“It would further help in spreading Zalmi’s message of sports promotion.”

Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi thanked the Jang Media Group for reaching an agreement with Fata and Peshawar-based PSL franchise.

“The agreement will not only help promote a soft image of the area and the country it will also go a long way in spotting talent and highlighting them at the international level,” Javed Afridi said.

He also congratulated PSL Chairman Najam Sethi on the success of the inaugural Twenty20 league and hoped that the second edition would be an even bigger hit.

Javed Afridi said his company was working with other sports federations as well. “Haier has already struck a 15-year deal with the Pakistan Hockey Federation which ensures start of a hockey league in the country. Depending on the government’s permission the hockey

league will start in April this year,” he said.

“We are also helping kabaddi and other sports federations.

“We are focusing on our basic aim and that is to promote Pakistan’s image through sports,” he added.

In his plea to the federal government, Javed Afridi requested for tax exemption on sports related activities for the next 10 years.

“Everyone knows that sports in Pakistan are going through a torrid time because of no international activity in the country. By giving tax exemption, the government will ensure support and backing for sports. This positive step will give a big push to our sports,” he said.

Later talking to media-men, Javed Afridi said Peshawar Zalmi had already established back-up, Under-19 and Under-17 cricket teams. He also announced hosting of an awards ceremony for sports personalities with the cooperation of the Jang Media Group in the near future.

Later, Sarmad Ali presented a souvenir to Javed Afridi, who in return presented him with the Jang Media Group-printed Zalmi shirts.

Souvenirs were also presented to marketing personalities including Wasiq Naeem (chairman Star Marketing), Akhlaq Ahmad (MD Star Marketing), Javed Hamayun and Ahmad Masood (Channel 7), Syed Ali (MCom), Tahir Zaman and Shoaib Rathore (Haier Pakistan), Uzma Nazir,

Sadia Sharif, Salim Safi, Peter Lucas and Syed Amjad Ali (Jang Group).

