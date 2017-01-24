Across the world, research work is carried out to study any topic or subject in-depth. A lot of emphasis is given to the research work because the study helps to discover new information or facts about a subject. With the help of accessible resources, research students study a topic, carry out tests and analysis, and document the work. The work is cited by other students in their research work. Unfortunately in Pakistan the case is different. When I was carrying out my research work, I was surprised to find out that little work was done on the country’s regional languages. My research was on the Saraiki language and I couldn’t find enough sources to use in my work.

It seems that research work is not taken seriously in the country. Same topics are repeated time after time that lead to same consequences. Nothing ‘new’ is discovered about a subject. This is one of the reasons of the downfall of education in the country. It is the responsibility of research institutes to highlight the need of research work and provide maximum support to students. It will help improve the standards of education in the country.

Abdul Hafeez Jatoi

Hyderabad

0



0







Research in the country was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 24, 2017 and was last updated on January 24, 2017. This news story is related to Print/181325-Research-in-the-country/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Research in the country" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/181325-Research-in-the-country.