IGP says Parachinar blast attempt to destabilise Pakistan

Dispute Resolution Council inaugurated in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Inspector General of Police, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nasir Khan Durrani on Monday said that the Parachinar blast was an attempt to destablise Pakistan.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Dispute Resolution Council and Citizens-Police Liaison Committee, he said the security forces, police and citizens’ sacrifices for restoration of peace had yielded results.

“Terrorism incidents considerably declined in 2016 as the security forces destroyed the terrorists’ hideouts in Fata,” he claimed. Nasir Khan Durrani said the police arrested 1,182 terrorists and registered 768 cases.

He said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly would pass the new Police Order soon and this would lead to better policing in the province. He said the new Police Order had made the police a formidable force free from political interference.

He said that 7,000 cases had been resolved by the Dispute Resolution Council in Mardan district alone.He said that Dispute Resolution Council had been given legal status to ensure people’s access to justice.

The provincial police chief said that 600,000 houses have been checked and 25,000 persons were booked for violating the residential tenancy laws of the country.Noting that the situation on the borders was yet to become normal, he said the police force was vigilant to support the security forces in protecting the country.

The IGP said the police had nabbed a number of terrorists who had escaped the security forces operation. He said that several international intelligence agencies were active to create law and order situation in Pakistan for their nefarious designs.

He said that lack of access to justice was the main cause of crimes, adding that two-thirds of Pakistan’s population was poor.He argued that jirga and panchayat were effective tools in resolving disputes in the past. “The idea of Dispute Resolution Council was based on these community systems. The UNDP has declared Dispute Resolution Council a role model for other developing countries,” he said.

The police chief revealed that during interrogation of terrorists it was noted that most of them joined terrorist organisations as a reaction to the injustices in various government departments.He said that unregistered Afghan nationals were the biggest security threat in the country.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan was scheduled to be the chief guest at the inauguration of the Dispute Resolution Council in Nowshera. However, he could not attend the event due to the hearing of the Panama Papers Leaks case in the Supreme Court in Islamabad.

