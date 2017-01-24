Islamabad: Featuring the different colours of the country, four-day wall painting exhibition ended here at the Lok Virsa on Monday.

Six artists participated in the event under the guidance of noted cartoonist Sabir Nazar. The purpose of the painting was to show the positive image of Pakistan to the world and convey the message through wall paintings.

The students and art lovers expressed love and interest towards paintings. On the occasion, Sabir Nazar said the purpose of holding the wall painting was to show a positive image of Pakistan to the world.

He said those not literate could better understand the language of art. “Our wish is to bring the art in public which was put in gallery before. We want to build a good relationship between artists and public. I will promote artists to express their arts,” he said. A large number of people came to see the exhibition. They called the holding of the event a positive approach and applauded it.

