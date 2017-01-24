ISLAMABAD: Collection of sales tax withheld by the Auditor General offices from the vendors of the government departments grew 50 percent since the deployment of modern central software in July last year, Muhammad Irshad, acting chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) said on Monday.

“I must commend the lead role of both the current and ex-controller general of Accounts for ensuring the successful launch of the system across all the district accounts offices,” Irshad said, speaking at an event.

FBR’s Inland Revenue Operations Wing hosted the event to acknowledge the cooperation extended by the controller general of Accounts Office and its team for development and launch of the withholding sales tax automated system for deduction of withholding sales tax from vendors of the government departments.

FBR acting chief requested the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) team for continuous improvement in the system to address the operational issues reported at district accounts offices. He also urged the current CGA to extend the cover of the current system to bring government projects both provincial and federal under the current system.

“The new measure with the collaboration of the CGA office should further strengthen mechanism for enhancement of the revenue,” he said. “FBR has plans to establish such relationship with the other withholding partners as well.”

Irshad said some progress was made for the transfer of online data from the excise and taxation department under the section 231B and 234. Meetings with all the provincial secretaries of excise and taxation are expected in near future.

0



0







Sales tax collection grows 50pc was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 24, 2017 and was last updated on January 24, 2017. This news story is related to Print/181243-Sales-tax-collection-grows-50pc/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Sales tax collection grows 50pc" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/181243-Sales-tax-collection-grows-50pc.