Bengaluru

Gold prices rose on Monday on a weaker dollar and safe haven buying on uncertainties over U.S. policy after Donald Trump was sworn in as president last Friday.

Spot gold rose 0.5 percent, to $1,215.30 per ounce by 0051 GMT. U.S. gold futures were up 0.9 percent at $1,215.10 by 0051 GMT.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, fell 0.2 percent to 100.540. Trump pledged to end the "American carnage" of social and economic woes in an inaugural address that was a populist and nationalist rallying cry, prompting investor concern about protectionist trade policies. Gold shrugged off better-than-expected U.S. jobs, housing and factory data that reinforced the view that the U.S. economy is sufficiently robust to warrant interest rate rises. Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said on Friday he expected three interest rate increases in 2017 if the labor market improves further and inflation moves to the Federal Reserve´s 2 percent goal.

0



0







Gold rises was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 24, 2017 and was last updated on January 24, 2017. This news story is related to Print/181238-Gold-rises/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Gold rises" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/181238-Gold-rises.