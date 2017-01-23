LONDON: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said on Sunday Pakistan wanted good relations with the new administration in America and hoped that relations between Pakistan and the US will further strengthen.

The prime minister said this during an informal talk with a group of journalists here. He said Pakistan has rendered sacrifices for peace in the world and the record of Pakistan’s sacrifices is unmatchable. He said that no other nation has suffered more than Pakistan.

He said the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was set to change the destiny of the whole region. He said Pakistan believed in peaceful coexistence with the whole world and doesn’t harbour ill-will towards anyone.

The PM said CPEC is a much-needed project for the region and many countries of the world were showing interest in the project. He said those who are against peace in the region were speaking against CPEC because they don’t want progress of common people but, the PM said, the commitment to the project was unflinching.

He said that his government is fully committed to ensuring that the energy crisis is fully resolved before the general elections in 2018. He said work on the power projects is going ahead full steam and these projects and power plants will be fully operational in near future. He said there is a visible decrease in loadshedding already.

The PM said he was very concerned about the issues the masses were facing because of the energy crisis. He said the previous government created this crisis and didn’t have a vision for Pakistan.

Earlier on Sunday, the PM held a meeting with PML-N (UK) leader Zubair Gull and inquired about the attack on his life in which he was injured. The PM asked Zubair Gull to assume the charge of the Federal Commissioner for Overseas Pakistanis on immediate basis and ensure that issues of overseas Pakistanis are resolved on immediate basis.

Nawaz Sharif said overseas Pakistanis have always taken keen interest in the affairs of their motherland and the whole country appreciated their love and devotion for Pakistan. He said overseas Pakistanis have always stood by Pakistan in difficult times.

The PM said he appreciated Zubair Gull’s services for the cause of democracy, especially his role during the time when the PML-N leadership was in exile and struggling to restore democracy in Pakistan.

