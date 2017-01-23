A silent community

Transgender people are one of the most vulnerable and marginalised communities in Pakistan. Begging on busy roads or dancing at weddings is their only source of income in the country. For long, this community has been subjected to an atrocious treatment in the country. They are abducted, raped and murdered and nothing is done to save them from future torture. The tragic death of a transgender person in Peshawar and the heinous Sialkot incident highlighted the plight of this community, but unfortunately their silent cries couldn’t shake the country to do something about them.

Over the past five years, this issue has seen a lot of consideration on social media as our nation has started to raise a voice against the inhumane treatment of this community. We, as the ambassadors of the coming generation, request the Pakistani government to take strict actions against the offenders and give rights, security and opportunities to this underprivileged silent community so that it can lead a better life.

Jugnoo Aijaz

Wah Cantt

