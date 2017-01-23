Islamabad

Film enthusiasts gathered for the ‘Police Awam Saath Saath’ Film Screening at Islamabad’s National Library. The screening was a conclusion of films received through workshops with aspiring filmmakers, police trainees as well as through a public call for entry.

The festival was hosted with the collaboration of the 60 Second International Film Festival. The ‘Police Awam Saath Saath’ campaign was initiated with the purpose to build public and policy support for the Police in Pakistan by raising awareness and improving understanding on various aspects that implicate public and police roles and responsibilities.

The main objectives of the campaign were to enable freedom of expression by providing a platform to discuss police-related issues, as well as, acting as an advocate for social and policy change by encouraging bottom-up reforms and showcasing the role the police play in the society.

The Festival Director, Abrar ul Hassan, stated that he was privileged to be a part of something that impacted the society. “I am glad that it helped in building a favourable image of the police force in Pakistan,” he said.

The guests were excited to be a part of such a unique initiative and stated that such events should take place more often to highlight the important segments of the society. The festival’s evening session contained screening of 25 films which were shortlisted from numerous entries. The third place for best film went to ‘The Protectors’ by Nida Rehman, second place to ‘The Will’ by Imran Ali Shah, and ‘Chutki’ by Ahmad Baig Barlas bagged the first place. The winners were awarded shields and all participants received certificates. The first prize winner also won a cash prize of Rs100,000.

0



0







‘Police Awam Saath Saath’ campaign concludes was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 23, 2017 and was last updated on January 23, 2017. This news story is related to Print/181042-Police-Awam-Saath-Saath-campaign-concludes/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "‘Police Awam Saath Saath’ campaign concludes" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/181042-Police-Awam-Saath-Saath-campaign-concludes.