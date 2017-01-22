SINGAPORE: Australia’s Adam Scott was among four players tied for the lead at the Singapore Open on Saturday when a tropical storm and fading light forced the suspension of the third round.

Already behind schedule after Southeast Asia’s fickle weather disrupted the opening day, the storm left Asian Tour officials scrambling to finish the US$1million tournament on time.

Organisers face the possibility of a Monday finish after heavy rain resulted in more long delays at the Sentosa Golf Club.

Scott was on the 14th hole when play was abandoned for the day in drizzling rain.

Already a three-time winner of the Singapore Open, he was locked in a four-way share of the lead with his playing partner, South Korean-born American Han Seung-su, and Thai pair Tirawat Kaewsiribandit and Phachara Khongwatmai, who managed to complete their rounds to share the clubhouse lead.

Tirawat charged up the leaderboard with a superb round of five-under 66, the best of the day, that featured an eagle three on the fourth hole and four birdies on the back nine.

Scott held the outright lead at nine-under at the turn but the 2013 US Masters champion dropped back to minus eight when he three-putted the 12th hole after hitting his approach to the fringe of the green.

0



0







Storm disrupts Singapore Open third round was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 22, 2017 and was last updated on January 22, 2017. This news story is related to Print/180922-Storm-disrupts-Singapore-Open-third-round/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Storm disrupts Singapore Open third round" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/180922-Storm-disrupts-Singapore-Open-third-round.