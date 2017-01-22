Azhar set to make return in must-win game

SYDNEY: Azhar Ali likely to take to the field at the SCG after missing the past two matches of the One-day International (ODI) series with a hamstring injury.

Pakistan are set to be boosted by the return of captain Azhar Ali for their must-win clash against Australia here on Sunday (today).

Asad Shafiq, Pakistan’s batting hero in the first Test in Brisbane last month, is the most likely player to make way if Ali is passed fit.

Coach Mickey Arthur and Australian physio Shane Hayes watched on as Ali appeared to cruise through a 15-minute fitness test on the SCG outfield on Saturday.

“He’s done all the rehab and everything,” bowling coach Azhar Mahmood said on Saturday, before the skipper’s fitness test.

“He’s pretty much sure he’ll play and the physio is sure he will play.”

Shafiq, a mainstay of Pakistan’s Test side, averages less than 25 from 60 ODIs and managed scores of just 13 and 5 against Australia in the past week.

The right-hander averages 41 in the longest form of the game and has 10 Test centuries to his name, nine of which came batting at number six in the order, the most of any player in history from that position.

But he’s been unable to translate that ability into the 50-over game and has played just seven ODIs in the past two years.

“He’s a quality player, there’s no doubt about that,” Mahmood said. “It’s just a matter of being consistent in the one-day side.

“He’s been playing in Test match cricket and is settled at number six and he’s done wonders for Pakistan cricket.

“In terms of one-day cricket, he has to play more consistently... and get his numbers right.”

Australia are expected to make at least one change for the match with Mitchell Starc re-joining the squad in Sydney after he was rested from the third game of the series in Perth.

The hosts could also call on leg-spinner Adam Zampa on a surface that traditionally favours spin more than most around the country.

Mahmood knows Zampa well having played with him at the Sydney Thunder in the KFC Big Bash League and said the Pakistan batsmen would look to unsettle the 24-year-old.

“He’s a quality bowler... I rate him highly and he’s done really well,” Mahmood said of Zampa.

“If he plays, we play spin well so we need to rotate the strike against him and not give him any wickets.

“We were 30 or 40 runs short in the last game. We know that and the players are really confident they can turn the tables on Sunday.”

Australia lead the five-match series 2-1 meaning Pakistan must avoid defeat tomorrow to stay alive in the series.

