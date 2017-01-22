Pakistan is a country that is not only rich in historical monuments and sites but its unique cultural heritage and historical places attract tourist from all over the world. Besides ancient remnants of Harappa, Mohenjo-daro and Taxila, the country has a large number of places that transport us back into the golden era of the Muslim rule in the Subcontinent. However, since the past few years, the essence and beauty of these places seems to be fading away .The great historical treasure that represents the magnificent art and culture of Pakistan is in danger.

These historical places are not being preserved carefully. The government is requested to give due importance to these heritage sites . After all, these monuments are the heart of Pakistan and the identity of our nation. They must be protected and repair work must be started as soon as possible. If proper security and other required facilities are provided, these sites may attract a large number of tourists and it may be a big source of foreign exchange for Pakistan as well.

Arsalan Ullah Khan

Hyderabad

0



0







Losing our identity was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 22, 2017 and was last updated on January 22, 2017. This news story is related to Print/180898-Losing-our-identity/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Losing our identity" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/180898-Losing-our-identity.