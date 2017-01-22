PESHAWAR: Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra and Chief Minister Pervez Khattak on Saturday condemned the bomb blast at the vegetable market in Parachinar in Kurram Agency and expressed deep shock and sorrow over the loss of

precious lives in the tragic

incident.

The governor in a statement directed the political administration to carry out relief activities and provide best treatment to the injured.

Under directives from the governor, a medical team comprising doctors left for Parachinar.

“We will continue our struggle till elimination of the last terrorist,” the governor said while extending sympathies to the bereaved families.

“The terrorists cannot dampen our courage,” he added.

The governor has prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls and courage to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss with patience.

The chief minister in his statement condemned the inhuman act and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

Meanwhile, Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Nazir Ahmed Butt visited CMH Peshawar and inquired after health of the injured.

