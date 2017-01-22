LAHORE

The DIG Traffic Lahore Capt. (R) Syed Ahmad Mobin has said besides development works and processions in the city, CTP is still working to assist motorists with best driving facilities by applying all possible resources for further improvement.

Anywhere in the city, where construction work for development projects is under process is particularly focused for the deployment of the addition field force of traffic wardens to sustain traffic flow. State-of-the-art reform and innovatory upgradation are coming very soon in the traffic system to benefit motorists with the best driving facilities as envisioned by the chief minister of Punjab.

He expressed these views in a meeting today with DG LDA, MD WASA and Chief Engineer TEPA after visiting the canal road widening project from Doctors Hospital to Thokkar NiazBaig.

DIG Traffic Lahore Capt. (R) Syed Ahmad Mobin visited the canal road widening project site for progress evaluation along with DG LDA Mr. A. Zahid Akhtar Zaman.

On this occasion, he highly appreciated SP traffic Saddar division Sardar Asif and DSP traffic Saddar Circle Malik Ikram for doing best arrangements to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the area and its surroundings.

Afterwards, the DIG, the LDA DG and the Chief Engineer TEPA exchanged views in a meeting at LDA office, which continued for a couple of hours regarding the further improvement of the traffic flow on Main Boulevard Gulburg and Jail Road Signal Free Corridors. For the sake further improvement of traffic flow on these signal free corridors, significant recommendations were synchronized with the steering committee.

On the other hand Syed Ahmad Mobin has also attended meetings with DG LDA and MD WASA regarding traffic arrangements for the upcoming development projects. He said that during the construction work of the development projects, traffic flow will be ensured on main pathways.

