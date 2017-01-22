LAHORE: The annual “Pakistan Coating Show 2017” came to a successful conclusion with the setting up of higher benchmarks for performance in the coating, paints and chemicals industry.

This year's show began on January 19, 2017 to showcase hundreds of products, services and offerings from national and multinational companies.

The visitors were enthusiastically involved in various informative activities and sessions, while the exhibitors displayed groundbreaking technologies, conducted insightful seminars and discussions.

Over the years, this event has become a resourceful platform for business-to-business interaction and collaborative ventures, as seasoned professionals and industrialists present revolutionary technologies and share innovative ideas on this forum. The grand exhibition is paving the way towards new milestones of success in the future.

