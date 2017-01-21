PESHAWAR: The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the Ministry of States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) launched a skills development programme on Friday to empower Pakistani and Afghan refugee youth across Pakistan.

The pilot project costing Rs 30 million will train over 700 young people over the next three months in various trades and professions at technical and vocational centres in refugee-populated districts of the country, said a press release.Vocational training, including beauticians, tailors, plumbers, electricians, stone masons and fridge, mobile phone, solar panel repair technicians will be offered to young women and men.

Federal Secretary SAFRON, Arbab Shahzad, UNHCR Representative for Pakistan Indrika Ratwatte, Chief Commissioner for Afghan Refugees, Dr Imran Zeb and Yakub Mahsud, Chief Coordinator Refugee Affected and Hosting Areas (RAHA) Secretariat attended the event at the Advanced Government Technical Training Centre in Peshawar.Indrika Ratwatte emphasised the need to recognise and build on young people's capacities and the valuable contributions they were making to their family and community's wellbeing."Education and skills training programmes like this have a tangible impact. These courses will provide many young people with a set of practical skills to help them make a living," Indrika Ratwatte added.The participants of these three-month training courses will receive a small monthly stipend as well as the tools of their chosen trade helping them to establish an immediate source of income after completion of their training. After a review later this year, the programme aims to roll-out on a longer-term basis.

