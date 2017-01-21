ISLAMABAD: After a break of four days, another rainy spell will take place in Islamabad and adjoining areas at the start of next week.

According to Muhammad Irfan Virk, deputy director at the National Weather Forecasting Centre, Islamabad, a strong weather system (westerly wave) is expected to produce more rains and snowfall over the hills in the country from Jan 23 (Monday) to Jan 26 (Thursday). In Punjab and Islamabad, rain with snowfall over the hills will fall at a number of places from Monday to Thursday, while intermittent heavy snowfall may occur over the hills of Murree and Galliyat from Tuesday to Thursday.

In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Fata, rain with snowfall over the hills is expected at most of the places from Monday to Thursday. “Intermittent heavy snowfall may occur over the hills of Fata, Malakand and Hazara divisions on Wednesday and Thursday.”

As for Sindh, rain with thunderstorm will occur at scattered places of the province on Tuesday and Wednesday, while in Balochistan, rain with snowfall over the hills is expected at a number of places from Monday to Wednesday. Besides, heavy snowfall is also expected over the hills of Quetta, Zhob and Kalat divisions on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, rain with snowfall over the hills will fall at a number of places from Monday to Thursday, while intermittent heavy snowfall may occur over the hills of GB and Azad Jammu and Kashmir from Tuesday to Thursday.

The weatherman warned intermittent rain could trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of KP, GB and AJK. He said isolated heavy rainfall might generate flash floods in the local streams of Balochistan. “Due to expected heavy snowfall in mountain areas, the poeple are advised to follow the NDMA and NHA instructions on road conditions. Also, all authorities concerned are advised to remain alert during the coming week,” he said.

