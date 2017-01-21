Iftikhar’s all-round show pushes Peshawar to semis

KARACHI: Test cricketer Iftikhar Ahmed’s all-round show enabled Peshawar to qualify for the semi-finals of the National One-day Cup for Regions as they crushed Lahore Blues by 134 runs in their last league outing, at Arbab Niaz Stadium, Peshawar, on Friday.

Peshawar will face Karachi Blues in the second semi-final here at the National Stadium on January 24.

In the first semi-final, to be held on January 23 at the National Stadium, league stage leaders Karachi Whites will meet Islamabad.

The final will be held on January 27. The knock-out stage will be telecast live.

Peshawar were bowled out by Lahore Blues for 200 in 39.1 overs with Iftikhar scoring 75. The right-hander smashed one four and three sixes in his fine knock.

Akbar Badshah made 45-ball 42 with one four and one six.

Part-time spinner Reza Ali Dar grabbed 4-39, while Mohammad Aftab, Bilawal Iqbal and Zafar Gohar got two wickets each.

Lahore Blues were bundled out for only 66 in the 26th over with Zain-ul-Hasnain scoring 19. Reza Ali Dar made 18.

Iftikhar also excelled with the ball and took 3-3. Sajid Khan captured 2-10.

At Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi, Karachi Whites defeated Rawalpindi by 53 runs to finish as leaders of the league round of the eight-team competition.

Karachi Whites staged 259-8 in the stipulated 43 overs. The game was reduced because of the wet conditions due to intermittent rains in the past few days.

Saad Ali struck 59-ball 66, hitting eight fours. Arsalan Bashir (57) and Akbar-ur-Rehman (52) also batted well.

Bashir hit five fours and two sixes from 63 balls. Akbar hammered eight fours from 55 deliveries.

Skipper and international all-rounder Sohail Tanvir got 5-49. This was the second successive five-wicket haul for Tanvir.

Rawalpindi were bowled out for 206 in the 38th over. Tanvir once again led from the front, scoring 39 off just 23 balls, with five fours.

Pakistan’s hard-hitting batsman Sohaib Maqsood blasted 42-ball 38 with four fours. Sarmad Hameed made 30 with two fours.

Anwar Ali got 3-30. Akbar-ur-Rehman, Tabish Khan and Tariq Haroon got two wickets each.

At Marghzar Ground, Islamabad, FATA defeated Lahore Whites by seven wickets.

Lahore Whites scored 256-9 in 47 overs with Umar Saddique making 65 off 66 balls, striking seven fours.

Test cricketer Sami Aslam belted 49 off 64 balls with four fours.

Asif Ali got 3-41, while Muhammad Irfan and Ahmed Asfandyar claimed two wickets each.

FATA raced to the target in the 42nd over after losing three wickets. Khushdil Shah hit 102 not out off 93 balls, smacking 11 fours and four sixes. Hussain Talat, a guest player from Lahore, made 56 off 65 balls, hitting six fours and one six. Ahmed Bashir got 2-52.

At Diamond Club ground, Islamabad, Karachi Blues defeated Islamabad by 49 runs on D/L method.

Islamabad posted 224-6. Ahmad Shehzad scored 62 with five fours and four sixes. Sarmad Bhatti made 54 off 66 balls, hammering six fours.

Left-arm spinner Mohammad Asghar got 4-61.

The game had to be stopped due to bad light when Karachi Blues reached 188-2 in 32 overs. Left-handed Saud Shakeel struck unbeaten 74 which came off 73 balls and had nine fours.

Skipper Khalid Latif made 52 not out in which he hit eight fours. Zohaib Ahmed and Mohammad Irfan got one wicket each.

