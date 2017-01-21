PAKPATTAN

Locals are suffering massive unscheduled power loadshedding and low gas pressure in the city and its adjoining areas.

Citizens, especially women, children, students, employees, and old people are upset due to power outages and dip in gas pressure. The power loadshedding has paralysed routine life of locals, who urged the government to look into the matter.

BOOKED: Police Friday booked two shopkeepers on charges of de-sealing their shops. Reportedly, the officials of the Excise Department sealed four shops of two shopkeepers, including Muhammad Hussain as they failed to pay Rs 38,523 tax amount.

ARRESTED: Police Friday claimed arresting drug peddlers and recovering liquor from their possession. Police arrested and booked accused Iftikhar Ahmad of Kochapar with 20 litre liquor, accused Mumtaz Ahmad of Bridge Kalyana with four litre liquor, accused Muhammad Afzal of Bridge Malikpur with 135 gram charas, and accused Yasmeen alias Gogi of Shahbee Chowk with 380 gram chars.

QUALITY CONTROL: Pakpattan Deputy Commissioner (DC) Irfan Ahmad Sindhu will preside over the Quality Control Committee meeting on January 21 (today) at DC office at 10:00 am.

THEFT: A thief stole a cellphone worth Rs 60,000 from the shop of Ali Saber of Thana bazaar, Arifwala.

0



0







Massive power loadshedding was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 21, 2017 and was last updated on January 21, 2017. This news story is related to Print/180677-Massive-power-loadshedding/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Massive power loadshedding" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/180677-Massive-power-loadshedding.