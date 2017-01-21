The Citizens Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) on Friday held the inauguration ceremony of a City Zone office located beside the Bagdadi police station, Lyari.

CPLC Chief Zubair Habib and Karachi Addl IG Mushtaq Maher inaugurated the office.

"The office is equipped with the necessary furniture and devises, a modern system of communication, and a duty station fully set for operational activities,” said a CPLC statement.

“City Zone office of the CPLC will allow providing improved services to the citizens and its neighbourhood. The leadership of the CPLC believed the new office is yet another step in the implementation of the reforms aimed at the modernisation and betterment of the security structure.”

It added the addition of the City Zone would allow the CPLC to improve services provided not only to the immediate area, but also throughout Karachi.

“The establishment of the City Zone will allow the committee to reduce the coverage area of the other six zones. It is anticipated that this reduction will result in a decrease in response times for call service throughout the Karachi.”

The statement said Lyari and neighbourhood residents were excited about the inauguration of the CPLC office.

“It will become an anchor in the community and also spur better living conditions in an area that greatly needs it.

The new office will provide a state-of-the-art facility for law enforcement. In addition, it will also allow the citizens of Lyari to positively interact and build better relationships.”

