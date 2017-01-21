With swift advances in technology, air warfare is rapidly changing and to meet the challenges of the future, the Pakistan Air Force is passing through a revamping stage wherein we are inducting state-of-the-art weapons and training hard to acquaint ourselves with these modern systems.

These views were expressed by Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, in his address as chief guest at the passing out parade of ‘Aero Apprentices’ held at PAF Base, Korangi Creek, on Friday.

“We have no choice but to match the speed of these changes to maintain the PAF’s potency, which remains second to none,” he said.

In his message for the graduates, the air force chief said, “I would urge all of you to honestly devote your time and energy to your profession and work with resolute commitment to attain mastery in your respective trades. Remember, there is no room for complacency or short cut in a challenging profession like yours!”

A total of 823 Aero Apprentices, including personnel from Jordan and Pakistan Navy, successfully completed their technical training.

The air chief awarded trophies to the distinction holders. Asghar Khan Trophy for the Best in Aero Space Technology was awarded to Aircraftman Ali Raza; Nur Khan Trophy for the Best in Avionics Technology was awarded to Aircraftman Sheharyar Khan; Zafar Choudhry Trophy for the Best in Aero Support Technology (School of Aeronautics) was awarded to Aircraftman Muhammad Ilyas; Rahim Khan Trophy for the Best in Aero Support Technology (School of Electronics) was awarded to Aircraftman Muhammad Jawad; Trophy for Best Foreigner Trainee was awarded to Qusai Tayseer Saad Eddin Shannak from Jordan; Base Commander Trophy for the Best in General Service Training was awarded to Aircraftman Wing Sergeant Fahad Wali and Chief of the Air Staff Trophy for the Overall Best Performance was awarded to Aircraftman Sheharyar Khan.

The ceremony was attended by high-ranking military and civil officials, foreign dignitaries and a large number of guests of the apprentices.

