The bodies of four abducted men, all shot in the head, were discovered in bushes along Link Road in Steel Town on Friday morning.

After being called to the scene, police carried the dead to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

The preliminary investigations showed that the four were kidnapped from an unknown place by unidentified people and murdered, said Senior Superintendent of Police Rao Anwar of the Malir district.

Although the identities of the victims were yet to be confirmed, Anwar said the men had been killed over some enmity.

He added that no blood was found on the crime scene and that confirmed that the men had been killed somewhere else and later their bodies were dumped at the place where they were discovered.

The victims had beards and were wearing shalwar kameez. One of the men had a prosthetic leg.

The postmortem examinations have been carried out and the police have aired a message seeking information that could help identify the deceased, who were found without any identity card on them.

Alleged robber killed

An alleged robber was gunned down by the Quaidabad police late on Thursday night.

Police said Sher Nawaz alias Malik was killed during a shoot out with a group of robbers who were looting citizens near the MN Textile Mill.

The other robbers managed to make a getaway while the injured one was transported to the Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre where he was pronounced dead on arrival, police said.

A pistol was found on Malik, who was wanted by police in cases of street crimes, police added.

0



0







Bodies of four abducted men shot in the head found was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 21, 2017 and was last updated on January 21, 2017. This news story is related to Print/180648-Bodies-of-four-abducted-men-shot-in-the-head-found/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Bodies of four abducted men shot in the head found" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/180648-Bodies-of-four-abducted-men-shot-in-the-head-found.