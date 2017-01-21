Islamabad

A Chinese troupe from Inner Mongolia gave a thrilling performance here at Pakistan National Council of Arts that reflected Chinese rich art and culture.

It was a rare opportunity for local people to enjoy a Chinese cultural performance on the beginning of Chinese New Year. The event was organised by Chinese Embassy in collaboration with Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and National Heritage of Pakistan.

The Chinese ambassador to Pakistan, Sun Weidong, Deputy Chairman of the Senate Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri, Advisor to Prime Minister on National Security Lt. Gen. (r) Nasir Janjua and Senator Mushahid Husain Sayed graced the occasion.

The ambassador in his remarks said that the performance conveys the message of goodwill to the people of Pakistan. He highlighted the main features of the event. Referring to the speech of President Xi Jinping in Davos at World Economic Forum, he said this drew the attention of the world for building a common and shared destiny and the social economic development on equal basis. He also spoke about the growing Pakistan-China relationship, giving special reference to China Pakistan Economic Corridor that is a flagship project of One Belt One Road.

The troupe presented solo dances, acrobatics and instrumental music performances. Inner Mongolia Art Troupe and Inner Mongolia National Art Theatre Acrobatic Troupe were founded in 1965. Over the past 50 years, more than 5,000 performances were made in about 20 provinces, autonomous regions and cities of China.

A solo flute performance ‘Prairie Love’ was also of great interest for the audience. Flute is one of the most ancient instruments in China and also the most representative one with national characteristics. This song expresses deep love for prairie, and it is one of the masterpieces of Chinese flute music.

A female group dance titled ‘Hello’ showed the virtues of Mongolian women such as elegance, kindheartedness and hospitality. The male group dance depicts the dauntless spirit of the warriors from the Mongolian tribe Chahar.

The song and dance segment featured the sincerity and unanimous feeling of all the ethnic groups in the Inner Mongolia to build a better life and beautiful homeland by joint efforts. Acrobatics was also be part of the cultural event which was attended be attended by a good number of people.

Introducing the origin of Chinese spring festival, Culture Counselor of Chinese Embassy You Yi said the other day that Chinese Year of Rooster is symbol of intelligent, prosperity and auspicious, and he believed that the upcoming year will see success, harmony and improvement in people's lives in the both friendly countries.

Culture activities had played a vital role to improve relations between China and Pakistan, and he hoped that the events on the spring festival will provide an opportunity to Pakistanis to further understand Chinese rich culture and artistic potential.

