ISLAMABAD: The meeting of the Standing Committee on Government Assurances, which was held on Thursday in old Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS) Committee Room, Parliament Lodges, Islamabad has decided to chalk out a plan to safeguard the sanctity of the holy verses printed in newspapers.

The meeting was presided over by Muhammad Afzal Khokhar, Chairman, Standing Committee on Government Assurances. The committee was informed by the Secretary Information, Secretary Religious Affairs and Secretary Council of Islamic Ideology that they had a meeting to chalk out a plan to safeguard the sanctity of the holy verses being printed in newspapers. The committee was informed that All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) and Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) had agreed to publish a note on the newspapers to give due respect to the holy papers and the holy names printed in the newspapers.

It is pertinent to mention that on November 10, 2016 the Standing Committee on Government Assurances directed that, “The desecration of holy verses of the Holy Quran which are printed in the newspapers be stopped.” The committee has directed Ministry of Information Broadcasting, Ministry of Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony and Council of Islamic Ideology to sit together and come up with a workable solution ensuring the stoppage of desecration of holy verses of the Holy Quran, which are printed in the newspapers.

The committee was informed that a delegation consisting upon MNAs and their families have visited Roza Mubarak of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) on 12th of Rabi-ul-Awal and paid Salam and homage on behalf of Peoples Republic of Pakistan. It was observed by the Committee that Secretary SAFRON was regularly attending the meeting. However, the Secretary Cabinet and Chairman National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) did not attend the meeting.

The Committee directed Nadra that the issue of blocking of CNICs of Pakistani citizens be solved on priority basis.

The Committee directed Capital Development Authority (CDA) to boost the development work and hold regular meetings to solve the issue of development of E-12 and report the committee on daily basis.

The committee has appointed a sub-committee under the Convener-ship of Abdul Majeed Khan Khanan Khail whereas Malik Ibrar Ahmed and Sardar Muhammad Irfan Dogar will be members of the sub-committee. The sub-committee will monitor the progress of CDA and submit its report in fifteen days.

