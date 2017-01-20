LONDON: Brazilian starlet Gabriel Jesus has formally completed his move to Manchester City from Palmeiras, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.

City agreed to sign Jesus on a five-year contract in August, but the 19-year-old was immediately loaned back to Palmeiras until the end of the Brazilian season in December.

With City having now completed his registration, he could make his debut for Pep Guardiola’s side in Saturday’s home game with high-flying Tottenham Hotspur.

“I want to win titles and Manchester City is a club that is used to winning,” Jesus said in comments published on the City website.

“City is a club that always competes for the title in the competitions it enters, so that was an important factor, and because of the manager, Guardiola, and the squad.”

Jesus, who can play right across the front line, is one of the most highly rated youngsters in world football and is reported to have cost City an initial fee of £27 million ($33.3 million, 31.2 million euros).

0



0







Man City complete Jesus transfer was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 20, 2017 and was last updated on January 20, 2017. This news story is related to Print/180462-Man-City-complete-Jesus-transfer/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Man City complete Jesus transfer" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/180462-Man-City-complete-Jesus-transfer.