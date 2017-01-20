What lies ahead

The CPEC is one the major achievements of the incumbent government. Although the work on the projects has commenced, they will take some time to benefit the people. Some analysts have speculated that once the CPEC projects are completed, the country’s economy will show some positive trends. Some macroeconomic indicators did show positive trend like single-digit rates of inflation.

There is a need to do a lot more for the economy. The imbalance between the country’s imports and exports is alarming. The current account deficit and the foreign debt are increasing rapidly. The FBR has collected taxes below the target amount. Loss making PSEs is also a big challenge for the country. There is a need to raise the standard of education and improve health facilities. Experts should be hired to come up with a plan to improve every sector of the country. The government should improve all sectors of the economy.

Tariq Hussain Khan

Karachi

