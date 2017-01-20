CPEC gains

The CPEC will undoubtedly play a major role in strengthening the country’s economy. Pakistan’s GDP was a little over $230 billion in the year 2013. In the same year, the strong economies of the South Asian region, India and China stood at $1.877 trillion and $9.24 trillion respectively. It is estimated that after the completion of the CPEC projects, the country’s GDP is likely to be doubled. If things continue to go smoothly, the country, within a few years, will be among the world’s developed countries. However, there are some elements which intend to sabotage the mega project and friendly ties between the country and China. On the contrary, the country has remained steadfast in its determination to secure the project. It’s ‘war on terror’ has welcomed an air of peace.

The CPEC projects will benefit the people on a large-scale. It is believed that the projects will play a major role in helping the country to solve its energy crisis. It is hoped that the CPEC projects are completed in time so that the country can reap its benefits.

Imran Khan Brohi

Shikarpur

