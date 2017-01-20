HOUSING SCHEMES IN F-14 AND F-15

Islamabad

The Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) while issuing Provisional Offer Letters for allotment of residential plots to successful government employees has also dropped a bombshell on them by asking them to pay another Rs 800,000 to 1.5 million as cost of land within 30 days.

Previously, on receiving consent letters from the FGEHF, the successful applicants have already deposited Rs 800,000, Rs1 million and Rs1.5 million for plots falling in Category one, two and three, only a month back.

The serving and retired government employees received provisional offer letters have strongly reacted to the housing foundation’s move of demanding another instalment of heavy amount within such a short period while keeping in secret, actual cost of the land.

The FGEHF while asking the successful applicants to heavy instalment within short span of time, however, had not disclosed the total cost of land to be paid by them. “The schedule of payment for remaining cost of land, BuP charges, Services charges, development charges etc shall be communicated in due course along with brochure of the scheme,” the letter said.

One of the retired government employee who also received the letter said as to how he could pay such a heavy amount of Rs800,000 within 30 days particularly when he had already paid similar about one month back. “Should we arrange money for weddings of our children and their university fees or this heavy amount,” he questioned.

He also felt that the housing foundation should have disclosed actual cost of plot so that they could know as to how much money is to be arranged and whether they would be able to clear dues within the given time.

The provisional offer letter says that the award for raw land of sector F-14 amounting to Rs14.58 billion has been announced while award for raw land for sector F-15 prior to GT Road and BuP in two sectors will be announced in foreseeable future.

The letter says the contract for infrastructural development has been awarded to FWO and Housing Foundation. “The physical possession of plots will be handed over within 24 months of mobilisation of contractors but it is contingent upon final announcement of awards,” the foundation through the provisional offer letter said.

An official of FGEHF when contacted for his comments said that the foundation is asking for early payments from successful applicants because a heavy amount is to be paid in respect of award of raw land. “The Islamabad administration is asking us for early payment of this amount or otherwise it will withdraw concerned section of the Land Acquisition Act which is required to acquire the land,” he said.

The official, however, said the actual cost of raw land could not be disclosed at this stage for some technical reasons. He assured the possession of plots would be handed over within the given time of 24 months from mobilisation of contractors.

