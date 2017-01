Barrister Ghulam Mustafa Mahesar, who was serving as assistant advocate general for the province, has been appointed Additional Advocate General, Sindh. As per an official statement, the governor approved the appointment and it has been notified with immediate effect.

0



0







Mahesar made AAG was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 20, 2017 and was last updated on January 20, 2017. This news story is related to Print/180388-Mahesar-made-AAG/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Mahesar made AAG" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/180388-Mahesar-made-AAG.