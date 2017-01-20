This is with reference to the news item, headlined ‘SHC reserves judgement on Dr Asim’s bail pleas’, which appeared in The News on January 19.

The news report said the counsel for the SSGC supported the request of Dr Asim Hussain’s lawyer for the grant of bail.

A statement issued by the Sui Southern Gas Company on Thursday clarified that a division bench of the Sindh High Court looked into Hussain’s bail pleas in two cases on medical grounds only. The court, after hearing the petitioner’s advocates and the special prosecutor general of NAB, asked the counsel, including the SSGC counsel, what they had to say in this regard.

The counsel for the SSGC, one of the respondents in a case, specifically stated that he did not have any concern with or knowledge of Hussain’s medical position. The counsel maintained that neither had any such plea being raised in the case in which he was appearing nor could he comment on any of the arguments raised by the petitioner’s counsel on this aspect.

