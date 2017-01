Shares of some public companies are sold to the people through banks. However, the shareholders cannot resell these shares through a banking channel.

One suggests that banks should be authorised for conducting a share buyback. In this way, shareholders will sell their shares conveniently.

M Akram Niazi

Rawalpindi

