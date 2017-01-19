Underdeveloped areas in Sindh have had the worst effects after the rain. Streets are covered with rainwater which – in some areas – is mixed with dirty sewerage water. Stagnant water around the houses has made it impossible for the people to carry out their daily activities. The people have to put up with intermittent power outages as well. This has created a lot of trouble for the people. Children cannot be sent to schools because of the stagnant water. The same water is also the prime cause of the spread of harmful disease.

The government is requested to take appropriate measures like improvement of the drainage system so that the lives of the people are not disrupted. It should have an emergency plan to deal with power outage during rain. Let rain be a blessing.

Sikander Kamboh

Shahdadkot

