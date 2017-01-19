ISLAMABAD: At least five students of Quid-e-Azam University were wounded during a clash between two groups of the university living in different blocks, police said. The clash initiated after brawl between two students belonging to different ethnic groups late Tuesday night. The injured students have been shifted to Poly Clinic. The police have taken up the case and detained some students involved in the clash.

0



0







5 QAU students hurt as rival groups clash was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 19, 2017 and was last updated on January 19, 2017. This news story is related to Print/180163-5-QAU-students-hurt-as-rival-groups-clash/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "5 QAU students hurt as rival groups clash" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/180163-5-QAU-students-hurt-as-rival-groups-clash.