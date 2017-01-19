Print Story
5 QAU students hurt as rival groups clash
January 19, 2017
Islamabad
ISLAMABAD: At least five students of Quid-e-Azam University were wounded during a clash between two groups of the university living in different blocks, police said. The clash initiated after brawl between two students belonging to different ethnic groups late Tuesday night. The injured students have been shifted to Poly Clinic. The police have taken up the case and detained some students involved in the clash.