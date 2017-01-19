Islamabad: The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) will conduct the centralised annual examination of fifth grade and scholarship examination for eighth grade next month.

According to FDE Deputy Director (examinations) Muhammad Irfan, the examinations will begin on February 9 and last on Feb 27. They all will take place in the morning from 9am to 12noon.

Students of private educational institutions registered with the Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority are also eligible to sit the examinations. A total of 500 merit scholarships (250 for girls and boys each) will be awarded to talented students on the basis of the results of the examinations subject to availability of funds.

Under the scholarship examination for eighth grade, the first paper is of General Science on February 9, second of Mathematics on February 13, third of English on February 15, fourth of History/Geography on February 17, fifth of Computer on February 20, sixth of Urdu on February 22, and the last one of Islamiyat/Nazra Moral Education on February 24.

As for the centralised annual examination of fifth grade, the first paper will be of Mathematics on February 10, second of General Science on February 14, third of Social Studies on February 16, fourth of English on February 21, fifth of Islamiyat/Nazra Moral Education on February 23, and the last one of Urdu on February 27.

0



0







FDE fifth, eighth grade exams next month was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 19, 2017 and was last updated on January 19, 2017. This news story is related to Print/180157-FDE-fifth-eighth-grade-exams-next-month/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "FDE fifth, eighth grade exams next month" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/180157-FDE-fifth-eighth-grade-exams-next-month.