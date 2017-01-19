Islamabad

All afforestation projects of National Highway Authority (NHA) would be executed, maintained and managed preferably by the forest department of respective provinces.

Under the draft policy duly approved by the concerned authorities, the provincial forest departments will manage and maintain establish plantations on behalf of NHA. The GM/Director responsible for a particular road would also be responsible for tree plantation. Funds for afforestation will be provided by NHA on the basis of approved technical proposals to be submitted by the provincial forest departments to NHA for each site separately.

For scientific and proper management of plantation by the provincial forest departments, NHA will coordinate with them to finalize mutually agreed terms and conditions including satisfactory monitoring and evaluation systems. The policy pointed out that the plantation would be undertaken under the general principle that it would in no way endanger or affect condition of the road pavement and that it would not hinder smooth flow of traffic or disturb overhead and underground utility limes. “Plantation will be undertaken in a manner that in the first row shrubs (starting from the berm of the road) would be planted and in the second and subsequent rows small trees and tall trees would be planted," it maintained.

The rules given in the policy stated approach road to major towns will be beautified through landscape treatment, using flowering trees and shrubs up to the distance of 10 kilometers.

