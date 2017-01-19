The Defence Authority (DA) Model High School Phase IV has renovated a classroom in the Fatima-Tuz-Zehra Institute (FTZI) as part of a community service programme, said a school official on Wednesday.

The official said the DA Model School was running a values-based education programme in which different themes were adopted in different months.

“The theme for the month of January is kindness and empathy,” he said. “The values-based education is the hall mark of the DHA educational institutions that strengthen an educational philosophy based on valuing and improving individual and society.” The official said the school took a dynamic initiative by taking over a pre-primary class at the FTZI which was a religious school for girls situated in the Defence Authority Tooba High School.

“The school staff worked with dedication during the winter vacations and prepared the class according to the state of the art pre-primary standards.

The furniture of the class along with four other classes of the FTZI and the DA Tooba School have also been replaced.”

He said a ceremony was arranged to inaugurate the renovated classroom in the FTZI. DHA Director Education Brig (Retd) Sardar Muhammad, who was the chief guest, appreciated the efforts of Principal DA Model High School Phase IV Saulat Qasim and her team for completing the community oriented project. He also distributed gifts among the students of the newly established pre-primary class.

