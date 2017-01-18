ISLAMABAD: Heavy snowfall and rain have caused roads blockage in upper areas of Azad Kashmir and as a result tourists are facing immense difficulties.

Intermittent rain and snowfall are continuing in the region for the last two weeks, which has also disrupted telephone lines, reported a private news channel on Tuesday.

Neelam Valley, Rawalakot, Bagh and Haveli are also witnessing electricity outages, where various link roads are also blocked due to heavy snowfall.

On the other hand, over 10,000 domestic tourists are visiting hilly areas – especially Murree, Galiyat and other northern parts of the country – daily to enjoy the snowfall.

An official of the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation told APP that as the snowfall was in full swing at different hilly tourist resorts, the flow of tourists from various parts of the country had increased day by day. Meanwhile, the Met Office says mostly cloudy weather conditions are expected in upper parts of the country with chances of more rain and snowfall over the hills at isolated places during the next 24 hours.

Rainfall with snow over hills is forecast in Malakand, Hazara and Rawalpindi divisions as well as Fata, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, while cold and dry weather to continue elsewhere in the country. Foggy conditions are expected in plains of Punjab and upper Sindh during night and morning hours.

In the last 24 hours, rain/thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi divisions and Kashmir. Weather remained cold and dry elsewhere in the country. The minimum temperature recorded in Skardu was -12°C, followed by Gupis -09°C, Kalam and Astore -08°C, Parachinar -07°C, Malamjabba and Rawalakot -06°C, Kalat and Bagrote -05°C.

