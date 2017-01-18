BAD RAGAZ, Switzerland: Former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General (R) Raheel Sharif has said that intelligence sharing is a very important component of strategy to combat terrorism and a significant decrease in terrorism was witnessed in 2016.

Addressing a session at the World Economic Forum (WEF) titled ‘Terrorism in the Digital Age’ on Tuesday General (R) Raheel Sharif said, “Terrorism is a global issue and the global community will have to get united if it wants to defeat it.”

Talking in reference to the achievements of Pakistan Army in fighting terrorism, he said that the Pakistan military cleared 8,000 square kilometres area after recapturing it from militant control. He apprised the gathering that tens of thousands of affected people were rehabilitated in the area.

The former Army Chief went on to say that terrorism had become gangrene for the world. “Terrorists attack in a well planned manner and intelligence sharing is a very important component of strategy to combat terrorism,” he added.

General (R) Raheel Sharif further stated that Pakistan bore tragedies such as the Army Public School (APS) attack because of terrorism. “However we can’t take such negative measures against terrorists like they do,” he maintained.

