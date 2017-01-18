PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday issued a notice to Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council in a writ petition seeking direction for appointment of legal advisers to industries in the province.

A two-member bench comprising Chief Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Ikramullah Khan issued the notice in the writ petition filed by Peshawar Bar Association through its president Amjad Ali Marwat.

Amjad Ali Marwat submitted that under the Legal Advisers Act, all industries and companies in the province were bound to hire a legal adviser.

He submitted that

most of the industries in the province didn’t have a legal adviser.

He submitted that some companies had hired legal advisors but they were not registered with the KP Bar Council. He said under the law legal advisors should be registered with the council.

Amjad Ali submitted that some lawyers were working as legal advisors for more than two companies at a time.

The court issued the

notice to Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council to explain their position.

The court asked Tariq Afridi, vice-chairman of KP Bar Council, to prepare mechanism for appointment of legal advisors.

