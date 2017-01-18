The majority of the retired has invested in the national saving schemes. Previously, the rate of profit was significant, but in the recent years the government has not raised profits rates on the saving schemes.

Saving schemes are the major source of income for the retired. Although the government introduced a slight increase in profit rates, it wasn’t enough given the rising inflation in the country. The government is requested to look into this matter seriously. Profit rates should be increased so that the retired can have benefits as well.

Ejaz Ahmed

Rawalpindi

