Mayor Karachi, Waseem Akhtar, on Tuesday met with the Iranian Consul General Mehdi Subhani who visited his office along with commercial and economic consular, Hamid Reza Nazrati, and commercial attaché, Murad Naimati.

Welcoming the Iranian CG at the historical Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s building, Akhtar apprised the diplomat regarding uplift works that had been planned by the present local government representatives.

A KMC memento was also given to the visiting consul general.

The Iranian consul general said the Iranian government was also cooperating with Pakistan in the health and education sectors, whereas several welfare works were being carried out in various cities of Sindh including Larkana, Nawabshah and Tharparkar.

He said Iran and Pakistan were neighbours and people of both the countries liked each other. The CG further stated that Iran’s city Mashhad and Karachi had already been declared twin cities in the past.

The Iranian official also extended an invitation to Akhtar to visit Mashhad and Tehran to assess the cities’ municipal system.

‘Karachi stands with Palestine’

Akhtar, in a meeting with Palestine Foundation Pakistan’s local representatives said the sacrifices made by the people of Palestine would not go in vain.

“The people of Karachi stand with their Palestinian brethren in their demand to reclaim their land.”

The delegation comprised MPA Mehfooz Yar Khan, Allama Qazi Ahmed Noorani, Allama Baqir Zaidi, Pirzada Azhar Ali Shah Hamdani, Raja Ali Advocate, Bashir-ul-Qadri, Sabir Abu Maryem and Ali Ahmed, parliamentary leader in city council Aslam Afridi and Palestinian students were also present on the occasion.

The delegation members informed the city mayor that they would carry on with their struggle for the rights of Palestinians.

Speaking on behalf of the citizens, the city mayor said Karachi’s people stood with the Palestine, and would continue to raise their voice to highlight the plight of Palestinians.

