Tremors were felt in several parts of Karachi including Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulzar-e-Hijri, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, North Karachi, North Nazimabad and Sohrab Goth on Tuesday morning, Geo News reported.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department said the earthquake was recorded at 3.6 on the Richter scale.

It struck at 10:44am and lasted 10 seconds. The earthquake struck at a depth of 12 kilometres and its epicentre was in Karachi. The Met department said aftershocks were expected.

Many people rushed outside their homes when the tremors were felt. Students and teachers at the University of Karachi and NED University also gathered outside. There are reports cracks appeared on the walls of some buildings.

