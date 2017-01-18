KARACHI: Akhuwat is on a mission to build Pakistan’s first Without Fee University in Kasur, a statement said on Tuesday.

In order to achieve this objective, the non-profit organisation is hosting a series of fund raisers in Karachi, Multan, Lahore and Islamabad between January 22 and 27.

A troupe of Turkish Dervishes is being flown in from Konya, Turkey to help Akhuwat raise funds for this massive project by giving mesmerising performances in key cities across Pakistan.

These events are being executed in collaboration with the Embassy of Turkey, Municipality of Konya and Turkish Airlines, it added.

The Akhuwat University will be providing free education, boarding and educational facilities to students from every province in Pakistan.

