Made this claim during Sunday’s telephonic conversation with Gen Bajwa

KABUL: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani Ashraf Ghani alleged that those who recently launched attacks in Afghanistan "lived, were recruited and operated freely in Pakistan and no action was taken against them", reported foreign media on Monday.

According a statement issued by the Presidential Palace, Ghani expressed these views during Sunday’s telephonic conversation with Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa. The army chief had called who telephoned the Afghan president to condemn recent attacks in Kabul, Kandahar and Helmand in which at least 60 people, including five UAE diplomats, were killed. He had offered intelligence cooperation and border management to stop illegal cross-border movement.

"In his telephonic talk, President Ghani vowed to take revenge from the perpetrators of the terrorist attacks and said his country is ready to ensure security of his country," the statement added.

"He again described terrorism and extremism as a serious threat for the region and the world and said that lack of determination to fight against the common threat could pose dangers to Pakistan itself and the region," it said. Ghani said “he wants serious talks to discuss Kabul’s future relationship with Pakistan.”

